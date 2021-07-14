Police: Man charged in Nashville after low-speed chase from Mt. Juliet ends in Davidson County crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing additional charges in Nashville after a police chase that started in Mt. Juliet in a stolen vehicle.

According to an arrest affidavit, Joshua Anderson, 38, was fleeing from Mt. Juliet police in a stolen vehicle around 5:30 p.m. on April 22 when he entered Davidson County.

Joshua Anderson (Courtesy: MNPD)

The report stated that he side-swiped two other vehicles off Old Hickory Boulevard and kept going.

Police say he then wrecked the stolen vehicle before being apprehended by officers.

Anderson was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of Failing to Report an Accident and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

His charges in Wilson County include Reckless Driving, Theft of Property, Felony Evading Arrest, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, False Imprisonment, Vandalism, and Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence. Anderson has a court appearance scheduled in Wilson County in early August.