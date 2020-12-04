Police: Man charged after shootout that left him wounded in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was charged after he was shot during an argument with an employee in North Nashville.

Metro police charged Desean Hancock, 25, after officers responded to a shots fired call at EZ Mart on Clarksville Pike Monday night.

Police said Hancock met with the victim to pay him for work at Hancock’s moving company.

According to a report, there was an argument over the payment amount. Hancock tried to push the victim and the victim pushed back causing Hancock to fall. Officers said surveillance video showed Hancock getting up and shoots at the victim as the victim ran.

The report stated another person who was with the victim returned fire. Police said Hancock fired fires several more times in the direction of the victim before getting into his vehicle and driving away. Hancock called dispatch and stated he was on his way to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim’s statement was consistent with the surveillance video while Hancock contradicted it. Hancock was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond was set at $100,000.