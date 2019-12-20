Police: man charged after heroin & cash found in Madison

MADISON, Tenn., (WKRN) – State and local law enforcement found drugs and thousands of dollars at a home in Madison.

According to an affidavit, Metro Nashville Police, in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, made this discovery when they executed a search warrant Thursday.

They went to the home of Lacorious Fuller at the Village of Crestview Apartments.

They found 15 grams of heroin in a plastic bag, a digital scale, several plastic baggies and more than 5 thousand dollars cash.

There were also several copies of photo IDs belonging to Fuller.

His charges include felony drug offenses theft of a firearm and for having a firearm as a felon.

His bond was set at $156,000.