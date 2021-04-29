Police: Man charged after evading arrest while having gun, heroin, meth, pills in Priest Lake area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man with outstanding warrants faced several more charges after being accused of trying to run from Metro Nashville police officers while in possession of a gun and drugs.

According to a warrant, officers saw Aaron Scott, 34, walking on Percy Priest Drive Wednesday. They said he’s a convicted felon for evidence tampering and had multiple outstanding warrants.

When detectives tried to approach him while wearing clothing identifying themselves as MNPD officers, Scott took off running but was arrested after a short foot chase.

Officers searched him and found a loaded pistol, 2.2 grams of brown powder heroin, 1.7 grams of brown tar heroin, .6 grams of brown tar heroin, .4 grams of meth, 6 Xanax pills, 8 MDMA pills, and 4 buprenorphine strips.

He’s facing seven charges for evading arrest, drug possession, and for having a gun as a convicted felon. His bond was set at $67,500.