Police: Man attempts to follow female into Nashville gas station restroom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An employee of a gas station near Brentwood reportedly intervened to stop a man who was attempting to follow a female customer into a restroom Wednesday.

According to an arrest warrant, Bobby Austin was already banned from the Shell station on Franklin Pike Circle due to frequent trespassing.

While an employee was outside of the business Wednesday, she told officers she saw Austin try to follow a female customer into the bathroom. When the employee confronted Austin to tell him to leave, she said he got extremely close to her and made threatening statements.

Police arrived at the gas station and arrested Austin on charges of assault and trespassing. His bond was set at $2,000.

