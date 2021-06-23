Police: Man assaults off-duty officer at Opry Mills mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing several charges after police say he assaulted an off-duty officer at Opry Mills mall.

According to an arrest affidavit, security at Opry Mills Mall accused Terrance Brown, 32, of stealing from the Ralph Lauren Polo store Tuesday. Security asked if they could look into his bag and he became aggressive with them.

According to the report, an off-duty law enforcement officer then tried to detain Brown but he bit the officer multiple times in the hand. He also kicked him in the face, giving him a black eye.

Police say Brown also had minor scrapes and cuts from the altercation and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators found he had five outstanding warrants. He was then booked into the metro jail where his charges include assault and burglary.