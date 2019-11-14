Police: Man arrested for robbery, fleeing in Grayline school bus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man is behind bars Tuesday after police said he robbed a man and stole a school bus after fleeing from police.

Police said it all started around 1:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of 26th Avenue North. They said 29-year-old James Matlouck Jr. allegedly asked a man for a lighter before robbing him at gunpoint. Matlouck then drove off in the victim’s black 2003 Buick LeSabre.

According to a release, police spotted Matlouck behind the wheel of the car just after 3 a.m. When officers attempted to stop the car, Matlouck and a passenger bailed from the car and fled in the 600 block of Moormans Arm Road.

Investigators say Matlouck was found hiding in a nearby wooded area and taken into custody. He was seen running from the car with an AR-15, which police recovered.

Officials said as the arresting officer was escorting Matlouck into booking on 2nd Avenue North, he broke free with his hands still cuffed behind his back and fled on foot towards Gay Street, where he jumped over a four-foot wall to avoid capture.

According to a release, officers searched the area with assistance from canine and aviation units. At 10:45 a.m. a citizen reported seeing a Grayline school bus being driven erratically on Rosa Parks Boulevard near Monroe Street. Police followed the bus until it crashed into a parked car in Cumberland View public housing on 25th Avenue North.

Police said Matlouck, who was still cuffed, tried to flee again before he was taken into custody. The bus was stolen from a Grayline gated parking area in the 100 block of North 1st Street.

Matlouck is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, felony evading arrest, escaping custody, theft of a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a gun, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Matlouck has previous convictions for aggravated robbery and theft.

