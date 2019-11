NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in custody after police say he admitted to taking sexual photos of a child and posting them on a website.

Metro police said Tuesday 62-year-old Douglas N. Summers was arrested and charged with especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police said Summers admitted he secretly took sexual pictures of a 10-year-old girl while she slept and posted them to a Russian website for other people to view.

Summers’ bond was set at $75,000.