Police: Man arrested after hiding in Nashville Taco Bell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is accused of trying to hide from the police inside a Taco Bell restaurant off Brick Church Pike.

According to an affidavit, this started when police were dispatched to a motel for a suspect with outstanding warrants who was possibly armed with a gun.

Police were called to a room a the Kings Inn Thursday.

When officer approached the room on the second floor, they noticed 28-year-old Samuel Edwards walking away.

The report states that when he was ordered to return to the officer, Edwards took off running.

He ran into the Taco Bell at 1412 Brick Church Pike and hid in the bathroom.

He ran out of there and towards the Motel 6 before heading back to the Taco Bell where he was arrested.

Edwards is charged with Assault – Domestic Body Injury (2 counts), Theft of Vehicle, Aggravated Assault – Strangulation, and Evading Arrest.

His bond is $66,500.

