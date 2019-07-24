Police: Man admitted on Facebook to throwing gun used in fatal shooting into Cumberland River

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man admitted on Facebook Messenger that he shot a man in Hermitage and then threw the gun used into the Cumberland River, according to Metro police.

Dakota O’Daniel, 21, is charged with tampering with evidence.

Metro police were called to a house on Monaco Drive the morning of July 17 and found Matthew Stewart, 22, fatally wounded. According to witnesses, Stewart and Christian Mendl, 22, were fighting when Stewart shot Mendl in the arm.

A second person shot Stewart, police say, and left the house.

O’Daniel was arrested Thursday morning.

According to his arrest affidavit, O’Daniel admitted on Facebook Messenger that he shot Stewart and threw the gun off at bridge at Old Hickory Boulevard near Madison.

While the affidavit say O’Daniel admitted to the shooting, he has not been charged with that crime.

This is a developing story.