Police: Man accused of strangling woman in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is being charged with aggravated strangulation after a domestic violence incident in Antioch.

Bryce Dunn, 24, is the suspect now being charged in this case.

Police responded to the 500 block of Brentridge Place in Antioch Thursday morning after a call about a female yelling “He is trying to kill me!”

According to an affidavit, Dunn and the victim were arguing when the victim pushed him.

Dunn is accused of pushing the victim to the ground, getting on top of her, and choking her until she was lightheaded and questioned if she was going to live.

Police say the victim’s eyes were bloodshot and she had fingernail impressions on her neck.

Dunn is now being charged with aggravated assault – strangulation.

His bond is set at $25,000.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.