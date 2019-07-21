Police: Man accused of shooting at passing vehicles in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is arrested after Metro Police said he was caught shooting at passing cars in East Nashville.

Antonio Flenoy, 31, is charged with reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a Metro Police affidavit, the incident happened near South 7th Street and Shelby Avenue.

Police said a person called 911 to report a man with no shirt on had just raised a handgun and fired shots into his Ford F-150 truck.

Officers located surveillance video of the incident and said Flenoy matched the suspect description given by witnesses.

Police said Flenoy had several active arrest warrants and was banned from the area.

As officers approached him, Flenoy is accused of running into a nearby apartment.

After several announcements by officers, he eventually surrendered.