Police: Man accused of rape near Downtown Nashville may have victimized others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say the man arrested for raping a woman near Downtown Nashville may have victimized others.

Christopher Wheeler, 31, was arrested Thursday for allegedly raping a woman beneath an overpass.

Investigators say the victim reported that she was walking on 6th Avenue South when the man, identified as Wheeler, forced her to walk under the I-40 overpass near 6th Avenue South and Mulberry Street, where he allegedly punched and choked her into unconsciousness. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Police say Wheeler, who is homeless, is believed to have lived in the Middle Tennessee area since 2017.

Investigators say sex crimes detectives are looking into whether Wheeler may have victimized others.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Wheeler is asked to contact the MNPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 615-862-7540.