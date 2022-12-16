OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is now in custody in connection with a stabbing that happened back in September, according to a Davidson County arrest warrant.

The Metro Nashville Police Department responded to an early morning stabbing call on Sept. 25 near Overton Street, the court document said.

At the scene, the victim told police the stabbing happened in an alleyway near Robard Street and 20th Street, after one of the defendants hit his vehicle with a board.

Metro police said the victim confronted them, a fight ensued, and he was stabbed in the process, according to the arrest document.

The victim reportedly told police he was able to call for help and was later taken to Vanderbilt Hospital for treatment.

After further investigation, the victim was presented with a photo lineup. He identified Richard Mooneyhan as the suspect who attacked him with the board and Christie Oldham as the woman who stabbed him, according to an affidavit.

Oldham, who is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, has a $50,000 bond.

Police are still looking for a third defendant and the victim was not identified.