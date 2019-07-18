Police: Madison homeowner holds suspected burglar at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of attempting to break into a Madison home Wednesday night was reportedly held at gunpoint by the homeowner until police arrived.

Metro police responded around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday to a burglary at a residence in the 1500 block of Hudson Road.

When officers got to the scene, they said the homeowner was holding the would-be burglar, Marquiese Kemp, at gunpoint.

According to police, two juveniles told someone in the home that they heard knocks on the door and the homeowner was alerted.

Officers said the homeowner went outside and saw Kemp kicking the door as if he was trying to break in.

The homeowner fired one shot from his pistol into the air and held the suspect until police could take him into custody.

Kemp was booked Thursday morning into the Metro jail on a charge of attempted aggravated burglary.

