Police: Lunch lady pulled gun on parent during South Nashville road rage incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The cafeteria manager at Croft Middle School in South Nashville is accused of pulling out a pistol during an apparent road rage incident involving a parent.

According to an arrest warrant, a woman was driving two students to the school on Elysian Fields Road Wednesday morning, when she was cut off by another driver, identified as Jasmine London.

The warrant states the two women then “exchanged words.” During that exchange, the victim reported that London pulled out a pistol, as well as her gun permit.

At one point, police said the victim realized London was also headed to Croft Middle School. The school’s website lists London as the Cafeteria Manager.

Jasmine London (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When London was questioned by police, they said she admitted to having an argument with the victim, but claimed she pulled out her phone and not a weapon. Officers searched London’s vehicle and did not find a pistol, but explained there were “inconsistencies” in her story.

London, 30, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday afternoon on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was released on a $2,000 bond.

