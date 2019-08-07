Police looking to identify person of interest in Sumner Co. rape

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Sumner County are looking to identify the person of interest in a rape case.

Authorities say the rape happened to a female juvenile on July 29 near the Sumner and Trousdale County line in Bethpage.

Police described the male as biracial, between 25 and 30-years-old, approximately six feet tall and weighs 170-200 pounds. He is thin with a muscular build. He was wearing a black cut off style t-shirt, a gold chain with a gold cross that hung past his lower breast line, an earring (possibly in the right ear), red boxers, and possibly grey cotton style pants.

The victim told police the man smelled of cigarettes and spray paint. The victim also said the man possibly had a weapon in his left front pocket, but the weapon was never shown during the assault.

Anyone with information is urged to call 615-452-2616.