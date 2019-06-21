Police looking to identify man who tried to rob North Nashville bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are trying to identify the man who attempted to rob a North Nashville bank Friday.

According to police, the man tired to rob Citizen’s Bank on Jefferson Street around Noon Friday.

Police said he motioned as if he had a weapon, although one wasn’t seen. The teller yelled, and the man ran out without money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

