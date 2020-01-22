Police looking to identify man who robbed East Nashville Dollar Tree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for a man they say robbed a Dollar Tree in East Nashville.

Police said the man robbed the Dollar Tree in the 3400 block of Gallatin Pike. They said the robbery occurred on Jan. 13 around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators say the man grabbed a pack of batteries and went to check out. When the cashier opened the register, the robber cam around the counter, pulled out a revolver and pointed it at her. He then fled with the cash.

The suspect is described as a black man with a full beard who appears to be in his 30s. He is approximately five feet, seven inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.