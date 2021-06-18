Police looking to identify 4 people involved in deadly Demonbreun Street shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives with Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four people involved in an April deadly shooting on Demonbreun Street.

Police say on April 17, a gunman, a second man and two women left Vibes Bar & Lounge in the 1500 block of Demobreun Street just after 2 a.m. After the two women got into a late model black Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck, one of the men and 26-year-old Christopher Hill got into an argument.

The second man, who was armed with a handgun, stepped in to break up the fight. As Hill backed away, the gunman opened fire, hitting Hill and Hill’s friend. All four people fled the scene in the Ford Raptor.

Hill was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. His friend, who was shot in the hip, was treated for his injuries.

Police describe the gunman as short, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with an average build. He wore shorts and a dark baseball cap at the time of the shooting.

The man who got into the argument with Hill is about 6 feet tall and has a thin build.

Both women had long hair.

Anyone who recognizes the gunman and/or the pickup truck is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.