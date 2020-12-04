Police looking for woman accused of using stolen credit card at Clarksville business

Clarksville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card at a business.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card at a business.

According to police, the woman made two transactions with the stolen credit card. The transactions were both made at a business in the 2300 block of Madison Street. The charges were made on November 7 around 1:45 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jackson at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5319, the ‘Tipsline’ at (931) 645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.