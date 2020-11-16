Police looking for two armed suspects who robbed construction workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police needs your help in identifying two armed suspects who robbed two construction workers on the 1400 block of Pennock Avenue on November 3.

According to investigators, the adult male victims were working on a house when the suspects armed with handguns robbed them of their belongings and then locked them inside a shed.

Metro Police believes the two suspects to be in their teens. One of the suspects was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the robbery, and was described as approximately 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds. The second suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black ripped jeans, and a black jacket at the time of the robbery.