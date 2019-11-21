Police looking for teen accused of robbery where victim was shot in chin

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man allegedly involved in a robbery this week.

Clarksville Police issued a warrant for especially aggravated robbery for 18-year-old Michael Mixson. Police say he had willingly planned to speak with investigators, but never showed up.

According to police, Mixson was involved in a robbery in the Walmart parking lot of Ft. Campbell Boulevard.

During the robbery, a 20-year-old male victim was shot in the chin. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries and has since been released.

Anyone with information on Mixson’s whereabouts should contact Detective Noble, 931-648-0656, ext. 5654. You can also call Tipsline at 931-645-8477. Lastly, you can go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.