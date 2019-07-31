Police looking for suspects who burglarized 3 South Nashville businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are looking to identify the suspects who burglarized three South Nashville businesses.

According to a release, the suspects first broke into a Dollar General on Thompson Lane around 3:20 a.m. They broke out a window to gain entry into the store and stole cigarettes.

Police said the men then entered the Mapco on Harding Place, which was open, and tried to take the cash register before the clerk stopped them.

Officers said the suspects then went to another nearby Mapco on Harding Place, which was closed, and broke in through the front door. They stole the cash register drawer and fled in a silver four-door sedan with rear end damage on the driver’s side.

Both suspects are described as black men who appear to be in their 20’s. One has dyed pink hair. He is approximately five feet, ten inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He wore a white shirt, long plaid pants, and blue shoes.

The second suspect was not wearing a shirt. He wore his jeans around his upper thighs, exposing his underwear.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.