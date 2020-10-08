Police looking for suspects after man shot in North Nashville

Metro police are investigating a shooting on Clarksville Pike that sent one man to the hospital Thursday night.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

According to police, the man was shot in the 2600 block of Clarksville Pike in North Nashville. The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

Police are currently searching for suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

