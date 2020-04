NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who they say crashed a stolen car into a building Wednesday.

Police say the 2007 Pontiac was stolen from Stockell Street last Thursday. Police say the crash happened after the driver came out of a curve and lost control of the vehicle on White Creek Pike.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 615-742-7463.