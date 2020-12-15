Police looking for suspect who stole wallets, keys from Hendersonville gym

Police are looking for a suspect accused of stealing wallets and keys from lockers at a Hendersonville gym.

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are looking for a suspect accused of stealing wallets and keys from lockers at a Hendersonville gym last Friday.

According to police, on December 11 an unidentified man went through lockers in the men’s locker room and has since fraudulently charged thousands of dollars to victims’ credit cards.

Police have released surveillance footage of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.