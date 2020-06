NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Walgreens Pharmacy, getting away with prescription pain medication.

Police say the suspect had a gun and robbed the pharmacy at the Walgreens at 4201 Nolensville Pike.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

