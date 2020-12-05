Police looking for suspect in string of armed robberies

Metro police are looking for a man who allegedly committed a string of armed robberies in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed five businesses and hotels Thursday and into Friday morning.

Police say the man robbed Cash Express on Lebanon Pike Thursday afternoon, then proceeded to the Wyndham Hotel on Century Boulevard and attempted to rob the Courtyard by Marriott on Elm Hill Pike just before midnight.

Shortly after midnight, the suspect attempted to rob the Mapco on Donelson Pike and the Best Western on Music City Circle.

Hermitage Precinct detectives are working on the case. Police say before each of the hotel hold-ups, he asked about room rates prior to the robberies. At the Mapco, he was seen pulling away in a dark sedan, which may have been a Chevorlet Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.