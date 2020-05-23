Police looking for suspect in Germantown rape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are looking for the man responsible for raping a woman at gunpoint outside her Germantown apartment.

Police say the assault took place around 3:15 a.m. at 1501 Rosa L. Parks Boulevard on May 16. She reported the man threatening her at gunpoint and forcing her back in her car where the sexual assault took place.

The suspect is described as an African-American man in his 20s with short, spikey hair. She described a small symbol tattoo near both of his eyes and a tattoo on the back of his hand. He’s also believed to be under 6-feet tall.

Anyone with information on is asked to call Crime Stoppers at the number on your screen. Callers can remain anonymous and tips may even lead to a cash reward.