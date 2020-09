Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Christopher Jacob Brown following a Friday morning shooting at Last Call Bar and Grill.

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are looking for a person of interest following a shooting early Friday morning.

The shooting happened at the Last Call Bar and Grill located on Long Hallow Pike in west Gallatin.

Police are now looking for Christopher “Jacob” Brown.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Brown is asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at (615) 452-1313.