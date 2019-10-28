Police looking for North Nashville murder suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for 28-year-old Lakeisha Ann Congo.

Police have put out a criminal homicide warrant against Congo for Sunday’s shooting death of a 47-year-old female acquaintance.

It happened in the parking lot of the Days Inn at 1400 Brick Church Pike.

Police are currently trying to locate the victim’s family. Thus far, police say that the shooting took place as the result of a dispute between the two women. They were staying at the motel in separate rooms.

If you know anything about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.