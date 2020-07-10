Police looking for Nashville murder suspect

Police are looking for Jaylon Woodson who has been indicted on first-degree murder.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have one suspect in custody and are looking for another following a murder in West Nashville last December.

Police say two men are under an indictment for first-degree murder following the killing of 22-year-old Montae Gray outside the Skyview Apartments.

One of the suspects, 19-year-old Monolito Murphy, was already in custody facing gun, drug and robbery charges.

Police are now looking for 25-year-old Jaylon Woodson.

A reward is offered for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted ot Nashville Crime Stoppers anonymously at (615) 74-CRIME.