Police looking for men who robbed south Nashville pizza store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking to identify the suspects involved in robbing a south Nashville pizza store.

It happened at a Papa John’s Pizza in the 5800 block of Nolensville Pike on Nov. 20. Police say the two robbers walked in just before 10 p.m.

According to a release, as an employee came from the back to take their order, one of the men pulled a gun and demanded money from the cash register. When the employee didn’t act fast enough, one robber told the other to “shoot him.” No shots were fired.

Police said the robbers got the money and fled behind Prince’s Hot Chicken where they got into a car and fled.

Anyone recognizing the robber who showed his face is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.