Police looking for man who robbed Family Dollar in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for the man they say robbed a Family Dollar in South Nashville Monday night.

According to police, the man entered the store on Nolensville Pike around 8:30 p.m. and forced an employee to open the register. He fled on foot with cash.

Police described the gunman as a man with a full beard standing approximately five feet, six inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was wearing a gray and black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and white and purple tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.