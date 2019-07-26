Police looking for man who robbed Antioch bank

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are looking to identify the man who held up a bank in Antioch Friday.

Police responded to a Fifth Third Bank branch in the 1300 block of Bell Road around 12:30 p.m.

Investigators said the suspect covered his face with a white t-shirt and entered the bank with a black handgun. The teller complied with his demands and he fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin black man. He wore a red, white, and blue jacket and ripped jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar