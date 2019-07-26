Police looking for man who robbed Antioch bank

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are looking to identify the man who held up a bank in Antioch Friday.

Police responded to a Fifth Third Bank branch in the 1300 block of Bell Road around 12:30 p.m.

Investigators said the suspect covered his face with a white t-shirt and entered the bank with a black handgun. The teller complied with his demands and he fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin black man. He wore a red, white, and blue jacket and ripped jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

