Police looking for driver from deadly hit-and-run on Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit and killed 38-year-old Marques Campbell early Tuesday morning.

According to police, Campbell was killed around 3:40 a.m. on Dickerson Pike near Cleveland Street. They say Campbell was trying to cross Dickerson Pike when by a car traveling northbound and died on the scene. The nearest crosswalk was roughly 50 feet away.

Police say roadway evidence suggests a 2012 dark gray metallic Chevrolet Cruze and most likely sustained front passenger side damage.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is asked to call police at (615) 862-7713 or Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.