Police looking for Dollar General robber

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who robbed a Dollar General store on Dickerson Pike.

Police say the man robbed the store, located in the 3800 block of Dickerson Pike, on June 6. He reportedly walked into the store at around 9 a.m. and told the cashier he had a gun, although no gun was seen.

The man took $140 from the cash register and fled.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.