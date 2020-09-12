Police looking for Cool Springs Target shoplifting suspect

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are looking for a man who’s accused of stealing items from the Cool Springs Target on two different occasions.

Police say the man has taken game systems and accessories. Video released Saturday shows what appears to be the suspect taking two gaming systems off of a shelf and walking out of the store. The video also shows a white sedan he allegedly pulled away in.

It total, police estimate the man has stolen more than $1,000 worth of items.

Anyone with information on who the suspect might be is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000. Tips can remain anonymous and can even lead to a cash reward.