NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro detectives are searching for a motive behind a fatal shooting that killed 44-year-old Orlyn Jovany Matta Martinez.

The shooting happened Wednesday night in the parking lot of Horizon Park Apartments on Packard Drive. Police say Martinez parked his car in the parking lot of the apartment building and was close to his unit when he was shot multiple times.

Anyone with information about the incident us asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.