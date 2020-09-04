Police looking for 2 carjacking suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are working to identify two suspects accused of carjacking a 27-year-old Tuesday night while he was sitting in a Honda Civic outside an apartment on Summercrest Boulevard in Antioch.

His car was recovered Wednesday in Murfreesboro.

The victim said the two suspects approached his car with pistols and demanded that he surrender his car. He complied.

The suspects were caught on footage of a Ring surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.