Police look to identify alleged robber who was late pulling up his mask

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking to identify the man who tried to rob a gas station Sunday.

According to police, the man tried to rob the Thornton’s convenience store on Lebanon Pike just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday. They say he waited too late to pull up his bandana mask, resulting in his face being caught on video as he walked through the door.

Metro police said after seeing his robbery demands rebuffed by the clerk at the Thornton’s, they believe the same man traveled to a Mapco on S. Gallatin Pike around 4:30 a.m.

(Photo: Metro-Nashville Police Department)

At that location, police said he wore a hat and showed a gun while demanding cash and cigarettes. They say the clerk complied and the robber fled the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.