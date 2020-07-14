Police: Lewisburg man arrested after firing gun at officer in patrol car

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lewisburg Police have taken an armed man into custody after a standoff with law enforcement Tuesday.

Officers responded to Summit Apartments after reports of a man firing shots in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found Eric Parker firing shots with a revolver, including shots toward an officer in his patrol vehicle.

Officers from Lewisburg Police Department and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department set up a perimeter while Parker allegedly moved toward the officers shouting “Black lives matter,” “George Floyd,” and “Black people are tired of being treated bad.”

At some point, Parker reloaded his revolver, fired another shot, then tossed his weapon on the ground and surrendered.

A Lewisburg officer suffered an injury to his hand during the arrest, but has been released from the Marshall County Medical Center.

Parker has been taken to the Marshall County Jail and charges are still pending.