Police: Knife-wielding bandits rob store clerks in 2 states overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police from Franklin, Kentucky to Portland to White House, Tennessee said they need the public’s help in identifying brazen bandits who used a 10-inch knife to rob multiple clerks in two states.

Portland police got the call around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Portland Exxon station near I-65.

They reported two men with a long kitchen knife robbed the clerk, threatening to stab him unless he gave them cash.

The EXXON caught the crime on surveillance footage with several angles of the suspects.

It showed the two men drive what police said is a red Pontiac G-6 to the store.

The masked men back in to the parking lot and saunter throughout.

A customer was seen holding the door for the bandits. who go to the cooler, like customers, and pick up two bottles of water.

At the cashier’s cage, a bandit wearing a white T-shirt and COVID-19 mask, pulled his mask up to open his water and began drinking.

Meanwhile, his partner, wearing a black hoodie, and grey sweat pants with a red stripe, goes behind the glass and terrorized the clerk.

The man in the black hoodie is holding what police said is a 10-inch kitchen knife. He swiped at the clerk, threatened him and ordered him to open both registers.

Video showed the man emptying the tills. Both men then run from the store, back to their car and drive off. The clerk then called 911.

The man’s manager, Sam Khalid, spoke to News 2 just hours after the crime.

“He came with the knife and robbed the register and took all the money.”

Before coming to the EXXON station, police said the two robbed a Franklin, Kentucky convenience store.

After hitting the Exxon, the bandits went to the Loves Truck Stop in White House just off I-65.

Police in White House told News 2, there was an incident there where one of the men assaulted a female clerk.

On the way out, the knife they were using to threaten the employees broke. That blade is now in the possession of police.

Manager Sam Khalid called the men’s actions very aggressive.

“I think people are unemployed, doing whatever they can to make money.”

Portland Lt. Jason Arnold told News 2, the men were desperate.

“Anyone could have been hurt, the clerk, or if the clerk had a firearm, he could have taken care of them right there. It’s very dangerous, but they didn’t care.”

The two bandits are believed to be from Nashville and were last seen driving a four-door red sedan heading at a high rate of speed in that direction.

Police describe the men as black, in their early 20’s and about 5’10 in height.

If you have any information contact the Portland Police at 615-325-3434.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.