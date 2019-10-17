Police: Knife used in stabbing found in baby’s crib at North Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A five-year-old child picked up a bloody knife from a baby’s crib and handed it to investigators as they arrived at the scene of a stabbing earlier this month in North Nashville, a police report alleges.

Metro police responded October 8 to a home on 24th Avenue North near Underwood Street for a reported stabbing. When officers arrived around 11 a.m., they said they located a man who had been stabbed in the shoulder.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment, police explained. The extent of his injuries was not released.

Officers spoke with a neighbor who advised the victim was stabbed at his home by Davianna Hyde, 24, who had driven off.

Once inside the home, police said they found two broken plates, a bloody knife and four juveniles, the oldest of which was five years old. The five-year-old reportedly removed a nine-inch kitchen knife from a baby’s crib and showed it to officers, then advised his parents had been arguing.

Hyde was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $25,000.

