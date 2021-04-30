Police: Juvenile wounded in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A child was wounded in a shooting in North Nashville Thursday night.
The shooting happened on 24th Avenue North and Buchanan Street just after 10:00 p.m.
Metro Nashville police officers told News 2 a juvenile was shot in the leg.
The victim was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.