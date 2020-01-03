Police: ‘Junkie desperate for money’ robs East Nashville business at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The masked man accused of robbing an East Nashville business at gunpoint Thursday told detectives he was a “junkie desperate for money” and “deserved to be caught,” a police report alleges.

According to Metro police, the man walked into Metro PCS on Gallatin Pike at Home Road wearing a white medical mask. He pulled out a gun and pointed it at two employees as he demanded all the money in the store, officers explained.

The employees reportedly took the money from the store’s cash registers and put it in a backpack provided by the robber, who fled on Home Road toward Hart Lane. As the robber ran from the business, police said the employees followed him.

When police located the suspect, identified as Charles Brown, 59, they revealed he had a gun in his waistband and apparent heroin in his pocket. Detectives said he admitted to the robbery and claimed he did it because of a drug problem.

Brown was booked into the Metro jail Thursday night on charges including aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $61,000.

