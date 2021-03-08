Police issue murder warrant for Murfreesboro man after shooting outside Edgehill short-term rental

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for a Murfreesboro man wanted in connection to a fatal Edgehill shooting outside of a short-term rental property.

Detectives have sworn out a murder warrant charging 24-year-old Isahia Gooch in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jamarien Douglass, from Jackson, Tennessee.

Douglass was shot on February 9 outside of a short-term rental in the 1000 block of 11th Avenue South. Douglass died at the scene.

According to police, at least 13 people from outside Nashville attended a party at the short-term rental unit on the night of February 8. Interviews with those who attended the party led to the identification of Gooch as the person who allegedly shot Douglass.

Police said Gooch is believed to have fled the scene in a silver Hyundai Accent as officers were arriving to the scene.

Efforts to locate Gooch have been unsuccessful. He was last known to have lived on Sun Circle in Murfreesboro.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.