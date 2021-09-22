Police investigating suspected drug dealer’s link to multiple overdose deaths in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say a man that is under investigation for his role in multiple overdose deaths was selling about one pound of meth and one pound of heroin per week prior to his arrest.

Randall Merryman, 41, was arrested by authorities last week. Metro police say Merryman was a direct source to drug users in West Nashville homeless camps.

It is believed he sold drugs, including some containing fentanyl, to 20-30 people a day over the past several months.

Police have executed search warrants at a home on Shawnee Drive and four storage units related to his case. The following items have been seized:

$23,299

34 guns

2,681 rounds of ammunition

381 grams of meth

41 grams of heroin/fentanyl

Motorcycle

2018 Dodge Charger

Police say almost all of the recovered narcotics have tested positive for fentanyl, which has been linked to 78% of all overdose deaths in Nashville.

Merryman is under investigation for multiple overdose deaths in Davidson and the surrounding counties. He is being held on $150,000 bond.