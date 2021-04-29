Police investigating shooting involving juveniles in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police officers are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday night in South Nashville were one juvenile was injured.

Police responded to the Highlands Apartments around 10:30 p.m. That’s in the 4600 block of Nolensville Pike between Haywood Lane and Harding Place.

Officials said two juveniles were involved in the shooting and one was grazed by a bullet.

Metro police also confirmed that no one was taken to the hospital and there were no arrests.